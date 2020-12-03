HOPE – Three school records fell Wednesday night when Jac-Cen-Del’s girls played at Hauser.
The Eagles broke single-game records for:
• most shots in a game (92)
• most rebounds (61)
• most offensive rebounds (35)
Not surprisingly, JCD pounded Hauser 86-32.
“Hard to find anything to complain about,” coach Scott Smith said, “but we didn't finish a lot of shots we should have. Hopefully we take this and try to be better each game.”
The Eagles improved to 3-2, while the Jets fell to 1-2.
Thirteen different JCD players attempted a shot, while 12 grabbed at least one rebound.
Freshman Reagan Hughes led the way offensively with 18 points, which included four 3-pointers.
Paige Ledford posted a double-double. The senior center scored 17 points and was the only Eagle to haul in double-digit rebounds with 10.
Juniors Annabelle Williams (16 points) and Desiree Sparks (12) also notched double-figure scoring efforts.
The Eagles were 33 of 92 from the field, but managed to rebounds many of their misses.
Olivia Neal, Aundrea Cullen, Anna Hubbard, Kadee Kuhn, Emma Newhart, Dillan Hughes, Kaytlin Sizemore, Reese Obendorf and Julia Meyer all scored or attempted shots to help break the record.
Behind Ledford, rebounding leaders were Hubbard (nine), Newhart (eight), Williams (six), Dillian Hughes (six), Neal (six) and Sparks (five).
JCD returns home Saturday night, hosting South Dearborn.
