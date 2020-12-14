OSGOOD – Most coaches would be very satisfied with a 20-point victory.
But when your team is highly ranked and has lofty aspirations, such as Jac-Cen-Del’s girls do, a 53-33 win over Morristown might not be enough.
“We showed the mental fatigue of three games in five days,” coach Scott Smith said. “That is what tournament play is like and we need to improve. But defense and leadership helped us overcome that. Hopefully we get better from this experience.”
The Eagles won their fifth straight game to improve to 7-2. Morristown dropped to 3-5.
Jac-Cen-Del led 24-17 at halftime before pulling away.
Paige Ledford scored 14 of her game-high 18 in the second half. The senior also ripped down 12 rebounds.
Annabelle Williams carried the Eagles early, scoring 10 of her 12 points in the first half.
Anna Hubbard also broke into double figures, scoring 10 and collecting six rebounds.
The Eagles committed 14 turnovers, but made 11 steals. Williams led the way with six steals, while Hubbard made four blocks.
JCD was ranked No. 6 in 1A, but should move up after three wins last week, including one over No. 5 Waldron.
This week’s games against East Central and Shawe have been postponed. The Eagles will return to action Monday, Dec. 21 against Hagerstown in the Edinburgh tournament.
