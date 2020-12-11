BATESVILLE – A balanced scoring attack by Jac-Cen-Del fueled a big first-half lead during Thursday’s game at Batesville.
Annabelle Williams scored seven points in the first quarter. Reagan Hughes sank three 3-pointers in the first half, while Paige Ledford added nine-second quarter points.
The Eagles led 35-6 at intermission and earned a 64-30 victory in the battle of Ripley County schools.
It was the fourth-straight win for JCD (6-2). Batesville drops to 2-5.
“Great offensive and defensive effort in the first half versus a very physical Bulldog team,” JCD coach Scott Smith said. “We got good minutes from nine players without much of a letdown offensively.”
Ledford posted another double-double, her fifth this season, scoring 19 and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Hughes hit four trifectas and finished with 14 points.
Williams added 13 points to go with four rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Anna Hubbard grabbed 10 boards and chipped in five points.
Batesville outscored JCD 16-10 in the third quarter, sparked by three 3-pointers from Makayla Granger. The sophomore finished with a team-high nine points followed by Sarah Ripperger with seven. Granger was also the top Bulldogs rebounder with five.
JV action
JCD also won the junior varsity game, topping the Eagles 49-29.
High scorer and rebounder for the Dogs was Claire Saner with 12 points and six rebounds. Other scorers for Batesville were Cora Deputy six, Olivia Raab five, Madelyn Pohlman three, Rhea Miller two and Emma Weiler one.
Up next
JCD will host Morristown (3-3) Saturday in a varsity-only contest. Batesville is off until Tuesday when it hosts Franklin County (4-5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.