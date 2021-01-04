MADISON – The following score is correct and it’s not a typo: Jac-Cen-Del 75, Shawe Memorial 3.
The Eagles set a school record for fewest points allowed during Saturday’s girls basketball contest in Madison. The previous record was nine, set in 1976 and matched in 1984.
All 13 players who traveled and dressed for the game contributed in the milestone.
“Our starters played less than half the game and our bench and JV got the majority of the minutes,” coach Scott Smith said. “We played mostly man-to-man and the kids just worked very hard from 1 through 13.”
Jac-Cen-Del led 20-0 after the first quarter, 43-0 at halftime and 59-1 after the third quarter.
The first time JCD allowed nine points came against Dillsboro in a 109-9 win. The second time happened to also be against Shawe, when the Eagles won 76-9.
It was the first game in over a month, and just the second this season, for Shawe (1-1). The Hilltoppers beat Bloomington Lighthouse 41-18 on Nov. 21.
Twelve of JCD’s 13 players scored.
Junior Jalee Rider was the only one to crack double figures. She went 8-for-9 and scored a career-high 17.
Other scoring leaders were Aundrea Cullen and Reagan Hughes with eight apiece, and Paige Ledford with seven.
Ledford led the way with 12 rebounds, while Anna Hubbard grabbed five.
Annabelle Williams recorded team-highs with five assists and five steals.
Also contributing in the record victory were Kadee Kuhn, Kaytlin Sizemore, Dillan Hughes, Olivia Neal, Desiree Sparks, Emma Newhart and Julia Meyer.
Streak ends
The record victory came three days after the most lopsided loss of the season for the Eagles when they fell to East Central 63-32. It snapped an eight-game winning streak.
The Trojans came in ranked No. 4 in 4A and the Eagles No. 5 in 1A.
JCD shot only 28 percent and got outrebounded 36-13.
“East Central is a great team and I wish we could have executed better,” Smith said, “but we just move on from here and learn our lessons.”
Up next
The Ripley County tournament begins Tuesday night. JCD (11-3) will play at Milan (0-8); Batesville (5-8) will play at South Ripley (6-3) in the other matchup.
The two losers and two winners from Tuesday will play each other Friday at Milan.
