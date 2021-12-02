OSGOOD - Class A No. 4 Jac-Cen-Del remained undefeated at 7-0 with a 65-40 victory over visiting Hauser (4-3).
The Lady Jets took the first quarter lead at 11-7, but the Lady Eagles had all the answers in the final three quarters.
JCD outscored Hauser 18-14 in the second quarter to send the teams to the halftime break all square at 25-25.
The Lady Eagles exploded for 40 points in the second half. JCD's defense held Hauser to 15 points in the final two quarters, including just three points in the final eight minutes of action.
According to JCD Head Coach Scott Smith, Annabelle Williams played a great all-around game. Williams had a triple-double as she finished with 10 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.
Jalee Rider led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 19 points to go with three rebounds, one assist and two steals.
Desiree Sparks also had a good night on the hardwood with 17 points and eight boards.
Aundrea Cullen also scored in double figures with 10 points. Emma Newhart added four points and seven rebounds. Olivia Neal had four points, four rebounds and two steals. Reagan Hughes had one point, two assists and two steals. Reese Obendorf grabbed three rebounds and Julia Meyer finished with four rebounds and two assists.
For the game, the Lady Eagles hit 17-of-22 from the charity stripe and dished out a total of 19 assists.
