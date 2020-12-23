EDINBURGH — The old adage “defense wins championships” proved spot on.
Jac-Cen-Del’s girls basketball team won the Edinburgh tournament thanks to allowing 29, 16 and 48 points in wins over Hagerstown, Hauser and Whiteland.
“Very proud of the team!” coach Scott Smith said. “Defensive average for the tourney was 31 points per game and that is going to get you a lot of wins.”
The Eagles beat Hagerstown 53-29 and Hauser 58-16 on Monday, before defeating 4A Whiteland 63-48 in the championship.
Paige Ledford led the Eagles (10-2) in scoring in every game. The senior got stronger with each contest, scoring 14, followed by 17 and then 20 in the final. She also grabbed 12 rebounds against Whiteland.
Eight players scored in the championship, including Jalee Rider 10, Anna Hubbard nine, Annabelle Williams six, Emma Newhart six, Aundrea Cullen five, Kadee Kuhn five and Reagan Hughes two.
Kuhn led the way with five assists in the final, while Williams had four.
“It was a total team effort throughout,” Scott said, “with 14 kids logging minutes, including 10 in the championship.”
Up next
The Eagles – winners of eight straight – will resume play Jan. 2 in an Ohio River Valley Conference matchup at Shawe Memorial. The Hilltoppers have played only one game to date, a 41-18 win over Bloomington Lighthouse.
