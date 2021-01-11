MILAN – Paige Ledford recorded her 10th double-double of the season, helping lead Jac-Cen-Del to a 55-43 victory over South Ripley in Friday’s championship of the Ripley County Tournament.
It’s the third straight county title for the Eagles, and fifth in six years.
“South Ripley is long and aggressive; very well coached,” coach Scott Smith said. “But I give our kids a lot of credit in handling their pressure at critical times and for great defense most of the night.”
JCD improved to 13-3 with the victory. South Ripley dropped to 7-4.
The Eagles overcame committing 20 turnovers and won each quarter, leading 27-18 at halftime and 40-29 after three.
Ledford scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. She also dished out a team-high six assists.
Kadee Kuhn (14) and Annabelle Williams (11) also notched double figures in points, while freshman
Reagan Hughes (nine) finished one point shy.
Five different players knocked down a 3-pointer, including two apiece from Williams and Kuhn, plus one from Hughes, Ledford and Jalee Rider.
Williams and Ledford each made three steals.
Anna Hubbard blocked four shots.
JCD held South Ripley to 28 percent shooting.
LJ McQueen led the Raiders with 17 points, while Rachel Meyer chipped in 13.
Up next
The Eagles will host 3A Lawrenceburg (10-5) on Tuesday.
South Ripley and JCD will meet again Jan. 26. The schools are tied atop the Ohio River Valley Conference and that game could decide the eventual champion.
