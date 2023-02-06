SHELBYVILLE - After trailing by 10 points at the end of three quarters, South Decatur battled back to cut the Jac-Cen-Del lead to three points at the 2:58 mark of the fourth quarter. JCD's Julia Meyer scored the next five points to help the Lady Eagles hold off the Lady Cougars for the sectional title 43-34.
JCD improves to 15-11 in Coach Scott Smith's 400 career victory. The Lady Cougars end the season at 9-15. The Lady Eagles return to Southwestern (Shelby) Saturday to face Bethesda Christian (12-13) in the regional. Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m.
South opened the scoring in the game with a bucket by Kiley Best. Trailing 4-0, JCD got a bucket by Olivia Neal, a driving lay-up by Kelsey Borgman and bucket by Meyer to go ahead 6-4. After South took an 8-6 lead, JCD's Borgman scored to knot the game at 8-8 after eight minutes of action.
JCD opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run. Kaylin Hinners scored two before Meyer's seven straight points. Makayla Somers hit a free throw to stop the run and Molly Eden hit two from the charity stripe to cut the JCD lead to six, 17-11.
With JCD leading 19-13, Meyer hit four straight free throws to push the lead to 10 points. Best's two free throws made the half-time margin 23-15.
Neal opened the scoring in the third quarter and Somers scored in the paint for South. Neal then hit a 3-pointer to extend the Lady Eagles' lead to 11 points. Best went coast-to-coast for the finish and Somers hit a free throw to get the deficit back down to eight. A rebound bucket by Bormgan for JCD was followed by a rebound bucket by South's Paige McQueen. Meyer's bucket ended the third with the Lady Eagles on top 32-22.
South went to work over the first five minutes cutting into the JCD lead. McQueen and Best had back-to-back buckets, but JCD had the answer on the end witha 3-pointer from Neal. Two Mary Gasper free throws followed by buckets from Molly Eden and McQueen cut the JCD lead to 35-32 and forced a time-out from JCD.
After the break in the action, Meyer completed a traditional three point play and added two free throws to push the lead back to eight with just over a minute to play. Two Best free throws got the Lady Cougars back within six, but JCD pulled away for the 9-point win.
Best finished with a team-high 12 points. Somers added eight points. Eden and McQueen both scored six points. Gasper finished with two points. On the boards, Eden tallied seven rebounds followed by Somers with six and McQueen with five. Brayley Sundal handed out five assists.
For JCD, Meyer finished with a game-high 23 points. Neal added 12 points. Borgman had six points and Hinners had two.
South 50, Morristown 38
In the semifinal, the Lady Cougars led at every break en route to knocking off Morristown 50-38.
Best and Somers both scored in double figures with 19 and 14 respectively. Sundal scored six points followed by McQueen four, Eden three, Gasper two and Hope Barker two.
Eden pulled down nine rebounds. Somers added seven rebounds and Sundal had four. Somers added three steals.
