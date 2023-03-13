MARTINSVILLE - Trailing by seven points entering the fourth quarter, Jac-Cen-Del poured in 24 points in the final eight minutes to rally to the 61-59 victory over Bethesda Christian in the Martinsville Regional.
JCD (18-9) will face Rock Creek Academy (11-14) in the Washington Semistate.
The big fourth quarter for JCD didn't come without some drama in the final minute. JCD's Matt Dickman buried two free throws with :10.1 to play to put the Eagles up 60-56. After a Bethesda Christian timeout, the Patriots hit a 3-pointer and drew a foul to give them a chance to tie the game with :05.1 remaining.
The free throw did not drop and JCD's Clark Dwenger was fouled after grabbing the rebound. Dwenger hit a free throw on the other end to close out the 61-59 victory.
The game started with runs by each team. JCD scored the first six points on back-to-back 3-pointers from Devin Grieshop. Landon Kohlman and Seth Drockelman followed with baskets to give the Eagles a 10-0 lead. Bethesda answered with a 9-0 run on 3-pointers from Isaac Mlagan, Luke Stuckey and Jamison Chapman.
Late in the quarter, Dickman hit a free throw for the Eagles. Dwenger added a rebound bucket as JCD went up three. Bethesda answered with a triple from Luke Douglas. JCD's Dickman connected from long range to give the Eagles a 17-14 lead after one quarter.
Bethesda Christian owned the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 15-5. A bucket by JCD's Dwenger tied the game at 19-19 before the Patriots went on a 10-0 run. A Drockelman 3-pointer for the Eagles stopped the run and cut the deficit to seven at the half, 29-22.
A Dickman 3-pointer opened the third quarter. Grieshop's free throw had the deficit down to 29-26. The Patriots stretched the lead to 34-26 on a Chapman 3-pointer. The lead grew to 11 points Chapman's assist to Isaac Mlagan. JCD fought back with a free throw by Gavin Groth, bucket by Dickman and traditional three point play by Grieshop. Sam Mlagan's lay-up ended the third quarter with the Patriots holding a 44-37 lead.
After a 3-pointer by JCD's Kohlman cut the deficit to 48-45, Bethesda's Douglas hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to six. JCD then went on a 13-2 run. Dickman's floater in the lane started the spurt and Grieshop's two free throws capped it with JCD leading 58-53. A 3-pointer by Bethesda's Stuckey closed the gap to 58-56 and led up to the dramatic ending.
JCD was led by Dickman with 19 points. Grieshop added 16 points and Drockelman had 10 points. Kohlman finished with nine points. Dwenger scored five points. Groth and Johnny Newhart both had one point.
