OSGOOD – Records continue to fall or are in jeopardy of being broken every time Jac-Cen-Del’s girls basketball team takes the floor.
Paige Ledford tied the school record for career rebounds during Saturday’s game. The senior has 822 rebounds, which ties her with Amber (Forkert) Peetz.
The Eagles improved to 4-2 on the season with another dominant victory. They walloped South Dearborn 87-31.
Annabelle Williams drained seven 3-pointers. It was only one shy of the single-game school record.
Just three days prior at Hauser, the Eagles broke single game school records for shots (92), rebounds (61) and offensive rebounds (35).
Williams went 7-for-8 from deep against South Dearborn and 10-for-12 total. The junior led all players with 27 points.
JCD scored 32 field goals on 25 assists.
“Very happy with how we shared the ball and the contributions of the whole team,” coach Scott Smith said.
Ledford’s six rebounds placed her tied atop the charts. She had an all-around good game Saturday, scoring 14 points and dishing five assists.
Other leaders for the Eagles were Desiree Sparks (11 points, seven rebounds), Anna Hubbard (10 points, six rebounds), Kadee Kuhn (eight points), Dillan Hughes (six points) and Aundrea Cullen (five assists).
Williams will likely break the rebounds record in her next game, and she’s only 18 points shy of reaching 1,000 career points.
The Eagles will host Waldron (5-1) on Tuesday. It’s a matchup of two of the top 1A teams in the state. Waldron was ranked No. 2 (on Nov. 29, before its first loss) and JCD was ranked No. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.