OSGOOD – Jac-Cen-Del’s five seniors have been a big part of the Eagles’ success in recent years.
With Thursday’s 46-37 win over Southwestern (Hanover), they wrapped up an outright conference title and reached 20 wins for the seventh straight season, setting a new school record.
Seniors Anna Hubbard, Paige Ledford, Kadee Kuhn, Dillian Hughes and Kaytlin Sizemore all started Thursday for their final game in The Nest.
“Happy we could send the seniors out on a high note,” coach Scott Smith said. “Anna, Paige, Kadee, Dillan and Kaytlin have all made unbelievable sacrifices to our program and are awesome role models for our younger kids.”
JCD improved to 20-3 overall and 6-0 in the Ohio River Valley Conference. It’s the program’s fourth straight ORVC championship and seventh in the past eight years.
Southwestern (Hanover) fell to 12-7 overall and finished fourth in the conference with a 3-3 mark.
It was a low-scoring, defensive battle. JCD led 24-23 at halftime, before really clamping down defensively. They outscored the Rebels 11-4 in the third.
Ledford netted 14 points to lead the Eagles, while Jalee Rider notched 10 points.
Also scoring were Annabelle Williams with nine, Reagan Hughes with five, Sizemore with three, Kuhn with three and Desiree Sparks with two.
Kuhn snagged a team-high seven rebounds and tied Rider with three steals. Dillan Hughes dished a team-best three assists.
The Eagles swatted seven shots. Ledford and Reagan Hughes recorded two, while Kuhn, Sparks and Hubbard each stuffed one.
Up next
The 1A Eagles will now focus on continuing their postseason success. They’ve won 12 straight sectional championships, which is the longest active streak in all classifications.
Their quest to win Sectional 60 at Waldron will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Oldenburg Academy (4-14).
A victory would mean playing Friday against Morristown (9-9).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.