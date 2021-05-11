VERSAILLES – Jac-Cen-Del fell 5-2 at South Ripley during Monday's softball game.
Cassidy Harmeyer went 2-for-2. Shaylee Volz and Shelby Groth each had an RBI.
Aundrea Cullen pitched six innings, giving up six hits and five runs (two) earne. She recorded 7 strikeouts.
The JCD baseball team also lost to the Raiders, 4-1.
Justin Swinney, Jacob Jines and Nate Scoggins each recorded two hits.
Only one of the four runs Cam Gehl gave up was earned. He allowed six hits and six walks.
