RISING SUN – Jac-Cen-Del eliminated South Decatur in the first round of Tuesday's softball sectional, winning 15-0.

Aundrea Cullen pitched all five innings for the Eagles, allowing only two hits. The junior struck out seven. 

JCD took a 6-0 lead after the first. It was 10-0 after three and 15-0 after four.

The Eagles racked up 13 hits.

Shaylee Volz went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Tobie Benefiel and Shelby Gorth each had two hits and three RBIs.

Cullen and Regan Ritcher also had a multi-hit game.

South Decatur finishes 4-15 on the season.

Jac-Cen-Del (7-15) will play in the sectional championship at 6 p.m. Thursday against Hauser (23-4). The Jets beat Oldenburg Academy 15-0 on Tuesday.

Andy Scheidler may be contacted at 812-663-3111 ext. 217401 or andy.scheidler@greensburgdailynews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you