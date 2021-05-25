RISING SUN – Jac-Cen-Del eliminated South Decatur in the first round of Tuesday's softball sectional, winning 15-0.
Aundrea Cullen pitched all five innings for the Eagles, allowing only two hits. The junior struck out seven.
JCD took a 6-0 lead after the first. It was 10-0 after three and 15-0 after four.
The Eagles racked up 13 hits.
Shaylee Volz went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Tobie Benefiel and Shelby Gorth each had two hits and three RBIs.
Cullen and Regan Ritcher also had a multi-hit game.
South Decatur finishes 4-15 on the season.
Jac-Cen-Del (7-15) will play in the sectional championship at 6 p.m. Thursday against Hauser (23-4). The Jets beat Oldenburg Academy 15-0 on Tuesday.
