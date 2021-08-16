MORRISTOWN - The Lady Eagles volleyball team traveled to the Morristown Classic Tournament to open the 2021 season.
Jac-Cen-Del played three tight matches, but came out on the short end. The Lady Eagles fell to Edinburgh 25-22, 14-25, 15-6; to Morristown 23-25, 25-20, 15-12; and Rising Sun 25-15, 20-25, 15-11.
The Lady Eagles open up the season at the Morristown Classic Tournament. While the Eagles were able to extend each of the matches to the full three sets, they could not come up with the win. This group returns a core of players from last season with several new additions who will see regular playing time.
Coach Schmeltz noted, "Overall I am incredibly proud of how this group came together today. We had a lot of really consistent play, but we uncharacteristically missed a lot of serves today which made a huge impact on the outcomes of the games. This group of girls have really put in a lot of time in the off season taking their games to the next level. We have a fantastic group of senior leadership from Emma Newhart, Desiree Sparks, Katelyn Wagner and Aundrea Cullen. We are looking to improve our record from last season and make a run at the conference title."
For the Lady Eagles, Katelyn Wagner served 32-for-34 with two aces, hit 29-of-34 with 12 kills, dished out 23 assists and had 21 digs. Karen Nuke served 30-for-32 with five aces. Aundrea Cullen served 29-for-33 with six aces and had 35 digs. Desiree Sparks led the way with 23 kills and five solo blocks. Emma Newhart added 12 kills, 23 assists and 17 digs. Maria Meyer had nine kills. Julia Meyer added two blocks and 19 digs.
