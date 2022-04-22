OSGOOD - Jac-Cen-Del hosted Morristown and Hauser for a 3-way track meet.
Morristown won the team title for the boys with 85. JCD was next with 54 and Hauser finished with 13.
For the girls, Morristown took first with 76 followed by JCD 55 and Hauser 24.
JCD Results
Boys
- 100: 3. Jacob Ricke :12.3
- 200: 3. Ricke :25.6
- 400: 2. Ricke :55.3 PR
- 800: 4. Austin Rohls 2:25
- 1600: 1. Josh Pohle 5:17
- 3200: 1. Pohle 11:41
- 110 hurdles: 3. Adam Maloney :19.8
- 300 hurdles: 1. Maloney :44.2
- 4x100 relay: 2. JCD (Keegan Williamson, Corbin White, Kayden Vachet, Zachary Yeary) :53.3
- 4x400 relay: 3. JCD (Jacob Ricke,Payton Amberger, Austin Rohls, Corbin White) 4:21
- 4x800 relay: 2. JCD (Austin Hammond, Austin Rohls, Payton Amberger, Kayden Vachet) 15:31
- Shot put: 1. White 41-4, 4. Williamson 33-2 PR
- Discus: 1. White 120-5, 3. Sam Simon 93-7
- High jump: 2. Yeary 5-0
- Long jump: 1. Vachet 15-9 PR, 3. Cole Patrick 14-10 PR
Girls
- 100: 1. Cloey Simon :13.7, 4. Regan Hughes :14.1
- 200: 1. Kayla Simon :30.1
- 400: 1. K. Simon 1:05.7
- 3200: 1. Kinsey Rohls 18:06
- 100 hurdles: 2. K. Simon :17.3
- 300 hurdles: 1. C. Simon :48-7
- 4x100 relay: 2. JCD (Julia Meyer, Brynn Negangard, Emma Newhart, Regan Hughes) :59.9
- 4x400 relay: 2. JCD (Emma Newhart, Regan Hughes, Cloey Simon, Kayla Simon) 4:51
- 4.800 relay: 2. JCD (Emma Wagner, Kinsey Rohls, Aliyah Karshner, Allison Peetz) 14:32
- Shot put: 1. Newhart 28-4, 4. Negangard 22-7 PR
- Discus: 1. Newhart 87-9 PR,
- Long jump: 1. C. Simon 15-2
- High jump: 4. Wagner 4-9 PR
