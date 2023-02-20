NEW ALBANY - The Lady Eagles soared to the Final Four in Class A Saturday at New Albany. But the journey ended there as No. 1 Lanesville knocked off Jac-Cen-Del 45-21 for the semistate title.
JCD ends the season at 17-12. Lanesville will play Bethany Christian for the Class A state title.
The Lady Eagles opened the semistate with a win over Bloomfield 44-34.
Both teams came out hot on the offensive side to open the semistate. JCD held an 18-13 lead after the opening eight minutes of action.
The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Cardinals 10-9 in the second quarter to hold a 28-22 lead at the half.
JCD again added one point to the lead in the third quarter and headed to the final eight minutes on top 35-28.
The Lady Eagles advanced by closing out a 9-6 fourth quarter for the 44-34 victory.
The Lady Eagles had three players in double figures, led by Julia Meyer with 17 points. Reagan Hughes and Kelsey Borgman both scored 10 points. Olivia Neal added three points. Kaylin Hinners and Sophia Sullivan both had two points.
In the semistate championship game, Lanesville came out strong and led 16-2 after the first quarter. Lanesville extended the lead to 29-9 at the half and 40-12 after three quarters. JCD outscored Lanesville 9-5 in the fourth quarter to make the final 45-21.
For the JCD Lady Eagles, Meyers led in scoring with eight points and rebounds with six. Borgman finished with six points. Hughes added three points. Sullivan and Savannah Steele both scored two points
Lanesville was led by Morgan Sonner with 14 points.
