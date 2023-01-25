RUSHVILLE - Trailing by three points to visiting Knightstown with one minute to play in the fourth quarter, Rushville's Dylan Thompson scored and added a free throw to knot the game at 50-50. Rushville's XxZavien Jenkins then hit a 3-pointer to win the game for the Lions, 53-50.
Rushville improves to 4-12 on the season. Knightstown drops to 7-6. The Lions travel to South Dearborn Saturday.
Jenkins opened the game with a 3-pointer and Kane Thompson followed with a triple of his own as the Lions jumped out early 6-0. After a Jenkins free throw, Jake Byers hit a free throw to get Knightstown on the board.
A Dylan Thompson free throw later in the quarter extended Rushville's lead to 10-4. Knightstown got a bucket by Michael Roberson before two Rushville free throws closed the first quarter with the Lions leading 12-6.
Knightstown outscored the Lions 11-8 in the second quarter. The Panthers took their first lead at 15-14 on a bucket by Mason Fields. The teams traded buckets with Kameron Morton scoring for Rushville and Byers scoring for Knightstown. A late bucket by Kane Thompson put the Lions in front 20-17 at the half.
Rushville opened the third quarter with a bucket by Dylan Thompson and 3-pointer from Jenkins to extend the lead to 25-17. Knightstown then went on a 13-2 run to take the lead 30-27. Roberson's 3-pointer capped the run for the Panthers.
A pair of Jenkins free throws cut the deficit to one, but Owen Newkirk hit from long range for the Panthers to push the lead to 33-29. Late in the quarter, a bucket by Morton for Rushville cut the deficit to 36-34 as the teams headed to the fourth quarter.
The Lions outscored Knightstown 19-14 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win. The teams battled back-and-forth over the final eight minutes with the largest lead for either team being three points.
With Knightstown leading 48-47, Byers hit a bucket to make it 50-47 and set up the Lions' rally in the final minute.
Jenkins led Rushville with 21 points. Kane Thompson and Dylan Thompson both scored 11 points. Nick Jarman added six points and Morton finished with four points.
Rushville won the junior varsity game 47-31.
