GREENSBURG - With five runs over the final four innings, Hauser was able to put a check mark in the win column, 6-1 at North Decatur.
Johnson picked up with the win on the hill for Hauser, going all seven innings and scattering five hits, allowing one run and walking one while striking out 13.
Jacob Mirick pitched six innings for the Chargers, allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven. Trent Gauck and Ty Litmer both pitched in relief for the Chargers.
North had five hits in the game, led by Nate O’Dell’s two hit day. O’Dell also drove in the lone Charger run.
Mirick added a hit and scored North’s run.
Reid Messer and Owen Wiseman each added a hit for the Chargers.
