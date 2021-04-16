HOPE - The host Jets scored in five of its six innings at bat to knock off North Decatur 7-0. Hauser finished with seven hits in the game. The Chargers had three hits.
Reid Messer had a hit and drew a pair of walks. Jacob Mirick added a hit. Nate O’Dell had the other North hit.
Carson Parmer pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out 11.
O’Dell pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits.
