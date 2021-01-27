HOPE – The Lady Chargers won the first quarter at Hauser, but the Lady Jets outscored North Decatur in the other three quarters to hold on for the 53-49 victory.
North led after the first eight minutes 18-11. The Lady Chargers led 29-23 at the half.
In the third quarter, Hauser outscored North 13-11 and then pulled away to the win with a 17-9 run in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Chargers were led by Brittany Krieger and Morgan Stanley with 13 points each. Haley Gorrell tallied 12 points. Madelyn Bohman added nine points and Jenna Geis had two points.
For the Lady Jets, Kyliegh Parrott led the way with 17 points and Hannah Taylor added 10 points.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.