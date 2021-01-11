HOPE - In the Mid-Hoosier Conference battle between visiting North Decatur and Hauser, three points or less separated the two teams at the end of the first three quarters. A 20-point fourth quarter enabled the Jets to pull away for the 52-47 victory.
North drops to 2-7 overall and 0-2 in the MHC. Hauser is now 6-6 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
In a low scoring opening quarter, Hauser led 6-3 at the end of the first period. Both teams got things going in the second quarter with 12 points by both squads. The Jets led 18-15 at the half.
In the third, North outscored the Jets 17-15 to cut the deficit to 33-32 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Jets poured in 20 points in the final eight minutes to hold off the Chargers 52-47.
Lance Nobbe led the Chargers with 13 points and six rebounds.
Andrew Tielking added nine points, two rebounds and two assists. Conner Messer tallied eight points and two rebounds. Carson Parmer had another nice outing with eight points, seven boards and two assists. Conner Linkmeyer finished with five points and one assist. Kaden Muckerheide tallied four points, two rebounds and four assists.
For Hauser, Koby Johnson led the Jets with 17 points. Bryce Bates added 15 points. Landon Asher had eight followed by Eli Miller six, Kobe Meahl five and Clayton West one. Bates led the Jets with nine rebounds and four steals. Miller dished out six assists for the Jets
In the junior varsity contest, Hauser edged the Chargers 41-39. North led 20-9 at the half, but Hauser rallied behind a 32-19 second half for the win.
Nate O'Dell led the Chargers with 16 points, three rebounds, and one assist. Jack Koehne had 11 points, two rebounds and two assists. Cole Davis added four points, four rebounds and four assists. Aiden O’Dell finished with four points and three boards. Caiden Gahimer had three points and two rebounds.
