CONNERSVILLE – The Greensburg Junior High School golf team opened its season Monday night at Willowbrook Country Club. Connersville narrowly defeated the Pirates by nine strokes, 192-201. 

Colton Schroeder led the way for Greensburg with a score of 47. Other top scores for the Pirates included Brant Acra and Jack McKinsey each with a 50, and Myles McKinsey with a 54.

Also competing were Reece Beaver, Logan Simpson, Payton Bright and Elaina Weber.

Greensburg's next match will be Thursday at Shelbyville.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you