CONNERSVILLE – The Greensburg Junior High School golf team opened its season Monday night at Willowbrook Country Club. Connersville narrowly defeated the Pirates by nine strokes, 192-201.
Colton Schroeder led the way for Greensburg with a score of 47. Other top scores for the Pirates included Brant Acra and Jack McKinsey each with a 50, and Myles McKinsey with a 54.
Also competing were Reece Beaver, Logan Simpson, Payton Bright and Elaina Weber.
Greensburg's next match will be Thursday at Shelbyville.
