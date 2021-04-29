GREENSBURG – Greensburg Junior High School hosted its track invitational Saturday. The GJHS girls were crowned champions with a score of 184, outscoring six other schools with the next score of 113 for Columbus Central. The boys came away with a second-place finish with a score of 83.5, with Columbus Central taking first with 116.
Greensburg’s Emma McQueen and Zack Blodgett earned meet MVP honors, scoring the most points for each team.
"Congratulations on a job well done!" coach Sue Burkhart said.
Boys results
Team scores: Columbus Central 116, Greensburg 83.5, Benjamin Rush 79, Connersville 58, Shelbyville 38, South Dearborn 34, Indy Genesis 29 Madison 14.5
110-meter hurdles, 11. Chase Tekulve 21.60; 12. Luke Hoeing 21.72
100, 6. Eli Ailes 12.93; 10. Kamron Benson 13.85
1600, 1. Zack Blodgett 5:13.71;4, Paxton Harris 5:36.89
400, 7. Dante Hess 1:04. 86; Luther Berkemeier 1:12.73
800, 1. Zack Blodgett 2:23.90; 7. Xavier Cassis 2:39.44
200, 1. Eli Ailes 26.05
4x100 relay, 1. Brayden Emery, Corbin Thackery, Eli Ailes, Kamron Benson 52.69
4x200 relay, Trevor Kilgore, Ethan Smith, Dillon Wells, Brayden Emery 1:51.38
4x400 relay, Brayden Emery, Dante Hess, Chase Telulve, Zack Blodgett 4:23.29
4x800 relay, Dante Hess, Paxton Harris, Xavier Cassis, Zack Blodgett 10:03.20
Shot put, 1. William Cunningham 27-8 1/2; 13. Bryson Abplanalp 25-9 1/2
Discus, 1. Trevor Kilgore 104-9, 12. George Slaven 66-5
Long jump, 7. Eli Ailes 14-4, 8. Ethan Smith 13-10 1/2
High jump, 6. Corbin Thackery 4-6
Pole vault, 1. Corbin Thackery, 8-0
Girls results
Team scores: Greensburg 184, Columbus Central 113, Benjamin Rush 48, Indy Genesis 45, Connersville, 30, Shelbyville 27, South Dearborn 11
100 hurdles, 4. Mackenzie Schwering 20.49; 8. Alexis Couch 21.32
100, 2. Emma McQueen 14.83; 13. Amalea Phillips 15.88
1600, 2. Tiffany Gramman 5:54.83; 3. Victoria Gauck 6:03.99
400, 1. Mary Harmon 1:10.15; 3. Victoria Stier 1:13.85
800, 1. Victoria Gauck 2:46.51; 2. Tiffany Gramman 2:50.46
200, 1. Genevieve Smith 309.64; 2. Emma McQueen 30.76
4x100 relay, 1. Leah West, Amalea Phillips, Genevieve Smith, Emma McQueen 57.49
4x200 relay, 1. Alexis Couch, Carmen Thacker, Paula Clement, Genevieve Smith 2:11.49
4x400 relay, 2. Mary Harmon, Anika Poling, Victoria Stier, Tiffani Gramman 4:57.04
4x800 relay, 1. Tiffany Gramman, Victoria Gauck, Anika Poling, Mary Harmon 11:21.32
Shot put, 1. Olivia Grimes 30-4 1/2; 7. Evelyn Pelsor 24-0
Discus, 1. Olivia Grimes 90-8; 3. Genevieve Smith 73-7
Long jump, 2. Emma McQueen 13-11 1/2; 3. Leah West 13-6
High jump, 1. Leah West 4-11
Pole vault, 1. Amalea Phillips 7-6; 2. Carmen Thackery 6-6
Monday's meet
The Pirates were back in action Monday, hosting Greendale. They came ready to compete and did a super job, Burkhart said.
The boys won 80-31 and the girls won 82-37.
Boys results
110 Hurdles, 2. Chase Tekulve 20.36; 3. Mason McNulty 21.41
100, 1. Eli Ailes 12.4; 3. Kamron Benson 13.37
1600, 1. Zack Blodgett 5:28.14; 2. Paxton Harris 5:51; Xavier Cassis 5:54
400, 2. Dante Hess 1:04. 3. Luther Berkemeier 1:12
800, 1. Zack Blodgett 2:30; 2. Xavier Cassis 2:38; 3. Paxton Harris 2:43
200, 1. Eli Ailes 25.56; 3. Kamron Benson 27.1
4x800 relay, Dante Hess, Paxton Harris, Xavier Cassis, Zack Blodgett 10:48.47
4x100 relay, 1. Brayden Emery, Corbin Thackery, Eli Ailes, Kamron Benson 51.88
4x200 relay, 1 Trevor Kilgore, Ethan Smith, Dillon Wells, Brayden Emery 1:50.5
4x400 relay, Brayden Emery, Dante Hess, Chase Telulve, Zack Blodgett 4:30.76
Shot put, 3. William Cunningham 28-8 1/2
Discus, 1. Trevor Kilgore 89-6; 2. William Cunningham 75-8
Long jump, 1. Eli Ailes 17-2; 2. Ethan Smith 14-9 1/2
High jump, 2. Corbin Thackery 4-6, 3. Ethan Smith 4-4
Pole vault, T-1. Landin Shepherd 7-6; T-1. Corbin Thackery 7-6
Girls results
100 hurdles, 3. Mackenzie Schwering 20.57
100, 2. Emma McQueen 13.98;
1600, 1. Tiffani Gramman 5:57; 2. Tori Gauck 6:13
400, 1. Mary Harmon 1:09; 2. Victoria Stier 1:14; 3. Carmen Thackery 1:16
800, 1. Tiffani Gramman 2:47; 2. Tori Gauck 2:52; 3.Anika Poling 2:54
200, 2. Genevieve Smith 30.53; 3. Emma McQueen 30.61
4x400 relay, 1. Mary Harmon, Anika Poling, Victoria Stier, Tiffany Gramman 5:03.37
4x800 relay, 1. Tiffani Gramman, Tori Gauck, Anika Poling, Mary Harmon 11:51.09
Shot put, 1. Olivia Grimes, 29-2; 2. Evelyn Pelsor, 24-2; 3. Hannah Bowling 20-7
Discus, 1. Olivia Grimes, 87-11; 2. Genevieve Smith, 63-1; 3. Hannah Bowling 60-6
Long jump, 1. Emma McQueen 14 1/2, 3. Leah West 13-7 1/2
High jump, 1. Leah West 5-0
Pole vault, 1. Amalea Phillips, 7-0; 2. Tori Gauck, 6-0, 3. Carmen Thackery 6-0
-Information provided
