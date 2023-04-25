BRMS track
GREENSBURG – The BRMS track and field teams competed in the Greensburg Invitational Saturday.
For the boys, the Cubs second place out of nine teams and brought back a team trophy. Malaki Knight won the MVP male athlete award of the meet for scoring the most points. He also broke the meet record in the 400m in taking first place.
Owen Zachery swept the distance events, taking first place in the mile and the 800m. The boys 4x8 relay team of Hudson Schutz, Ryder Hatten, Colton England and Zachery took first place.
Other top 8 finishers were: Knight – second place 100m, second place 200m and third place in long jump; Hatten – fourth place 800m, and fifth place in long jump; Briggs Tackett – second place in pole vault; Cooper Colvin – fifth place in both shot put and discus; and Garret Ray – sixth in hurdles.
The Lady Cubs took sixth place. Kelsey Morgan took first place in shot put. McKenna Norris won the long jump.
The girls 4x2 relay team finished second place at the meet with a team of Alayna Miller, Norris, Josie Newhouse and Morgan.
Other top 8 finishers included Morgan – fifth in 400m and sixth in discus; Norris – sixth in 100m; Newhouse – sixth in high jump; and Miller – seventh in long jump.
NDJH golf
Saturday, the North Decatur Junior High golf team competed in the St. Mary’s Invitational hosted at North Branch on the Meadow Nine. The team placed seventh overall with a team score of 219.
Leading the team was Aiden Luttel with 47 and Esley Adkins with 53, season lows for both golfers.
Kobe Hoeing shot 57 followed by Cooper Land with 62 and Ruble with 72.
BMS golf
The Batesville Middle School golf team traveled to North Branch Saturday to play in the St. Mary’s Invitational. The weather was not kind, but the Bulldog golfers battled through the cold and wind to come out on top.
The BMS “A” Team won the tournament with a team score of 178. Ian Hixson finished second overall with a 39 with teammate Isaac Weber coming in fourth overall with a 42. Stella Maple and Brody Gibson rounded out the winning score with a 48 and 49. Cade Rienschield rounded out Team “A” with a 55.
The BMS “B” Team finished the tournament in fourth place with a team score of 213. Alexis Gallagher led Team “B” with a 48 followed by Grace Saner who carded a 50. Other scorers were Eli Weber 55, Adelyne Koehen 60 and Zach Allen 64.
NDJH track
North Decatur’s junior high girls team took second place with 36 points against Greensburg and Columbus North.
Some highlights were:
The 4x100 meter relay team took second place with a time of 1:02.
The 4x400 meter relay team took third place with a time of 5:30.
Sarah Moeller took first place in the high jump, first place in hurdles, fourth place in the 1600 and was part of the 4x400 meter relay team.
Mary Steir finished third place in the 100, was part of the 4x100 meter relay team and the 4x400 meter relay team.
Layla Fellows took fourth place in the 100, second place in the shot put and was part of the 4x100 meter relay team.
Emmy Gunn took fourth place in the 400.
Norah Amberger finished third place in the long jump and was part of the 4x400 meter relay team.
Ellie Metz took second in the discus throw and was part of the 4x100 meter relay team.
Chloe Krammer finished third place in the discus throw.
For the young Chargers, Deegan Orozco placed second with a new personal record in the hurdles (20.40). Branden McBride had two PRs, placing first in both the 100 (12.13) and 200 (27.0).Harper Gunn had a PR in his 1600M run (7:26). Simon Barber finished second in the 400 and high jump. Conner Goolsby set a new season best in the 800, taking second place with a time of 2:39.66. Evan Cherry placed fourth in the 400 and third in shot put. Grant Bruner took fourth in discus.
BMS track
Batesville Middle School’s track team travelled to East Central to take on the Trojans. The Trojans proved to be too much for the boys team, winning 71-15. For the girls, the Lady Bulldogs defeated East Central 62-26.
First place:
Ella King (discus and shot put)
Paige Allgeier (high jump and 4x800 relay)
Maggie Jelinek (100 hurdles and 4x200 relay)
Mimi Smith (long jump and 100m)
Jayla Bedel (1600m and 4x400 relay)
Lily Allison (400m and 4x100 relay)
Candie Shane (4x800 relay)
Caitlin Raver (4x800 relay)
Maycee Holtkamp (4x800 relay and 4x400 relay)
Savannah Pohlman (4x200 relay)
Jersey Trenkamp (4x200 relay)
Hailee Weisenbach (4x200 relay and 4x100 relay)
Nora Wiedeman (4x100 relay)
Abby Miller (4x100 relay and 4x400 relay)
Ava Wade (4x400 relay)
Levi Essick (1600m and 800m)
Second place:
Molly Gesell (high jump)
Jenna Goldsmith (long jump)
Lily Allison (100m)
Caitlin Raver (1600m)
Ava Wade (800m)
Savannah Pohlman (200m)
Kaden Vogelsang (long jump)
Camden Kaiser (shot put)
Marco Garcia (110 hurdles)
Third place:
Sydney Gilland (100 hurdles)
Leigh Hertel (shot put)
Alexis Schiller (1600m)
Madi Dierckman (400m)
Paige Allgeier (800m)
Jersey Trenkamp (200m)
Matthew Davidson (shot put)
Levi Essick (110 hurdles)
Gage Lancaster (400m)
Aaron Kirchoff, Daily News
