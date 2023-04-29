GJHS golf
The Greensburg Junior High golf team hosted Franklin County and Indy Genesis at the Greensburg Country Club. Greensburg finished third with a team score of 210. Franklin County won the match with a team score of 187.
Top scores for the Pirates were Harry Yu with a 46, Logan Simpson with a 51, Noah Grossman with a 55, and Ethan Koors with a 58. Other scores include Payton Bright with a 59 and Adrien Schrader with a 66.
NDJH track
North Decatur’s junior high boys track team defeated Jac-Cen-Del 65-35.
Some highlights for the young Chargers included Hayden Goolsby set a new personal record in the 100M of 14.5. Zeke Dillon set a new PR in the discus of 60-0. Jayden Lawrence set a new PR in the 1600M of 6:55.
In previous action, the Chargers took third at Batesville.
The Chargers had more PRs. Some highlights of the night included Branden McBride placin first in his 100M and 200M, with a new PR of 26.55 in the 200M. McBride also took second in the long jump. Aiden Courtney set a new PR of 25.0 in his hurdles and placed fourth in his 100M with a new PR of 16.27. Deegan Orozco also placed third in hurdles with a new PR of 20.36. Simon Barber placed third in the 400M and second in the high jump with a new PR of 4-7. Evan Cherry placed fourth in the 400M.
Conner Goolsby had a great night taking first in the 800M with a new PR of 2:35 and fourth in the discus throw with a new PR of 76-2. Harper Gunn set a new PR in the 1600M of 6:12 and placed fourth.
Some other PR’s include Carson Downey in hurdles (23.0) and 200M (35.5), Grant Bruner in shot put (23-0) and discus (56-1), and Layne Lee in the 800M (2:53).
BMS golf
The Batesville Middle School golf team had the tightest match of the season against Central Middle School from Columbus Tuesday at Hillcrest Golf Course. The Bulldogs won by just nine strokes, 177-186.
Isaac Weber led the Bulldogs with a 40 followed by Ian Hixson’s 41 and Brody Gibson’s 50. It was a night of personal bests for sixth graders Cade Rienschield with a 46 and Eli Weber with a 48. Other BMS scores were Stella Maple (51), Alexis Gallagher (52), Grace Saner (55), Beckett Jones (55), Adelyne Koehne (56), Collin Vogelsang (62), Stella Lecher (64), Zach Allen (65), and Liam Dahl (68).
NDJH baseball
The North Decatur Junior High Baseball team took to the road to battle rival South Decatur Monday. It turned out to be a great night for the Chargers. After a scoreless first inning and a one run second inning, the Charger were able to score at will in the third and fourth frames ending the game after four innings by run rule, 16-0.
Ayden Sefton got the nod on the mound and kept the Cougars at bay for the first three innings of the game allowing 0 runs on one hit, striking out five and giving up two walks. Sefton also picked off one of the only runners he allowed. Aiden Lloyd came in for his first action on the bump for the Chargers and threw a perfect fourth inning to close out the game.
On the offensive side, the Chargers were lead by seventh grader Henry Kinker, going 3-for-4 with a double and two singles. Also joining the hit parade were Wyatt Reisman (2 hits), Grayson Downey (2 hits), Dekon Ramsey (1 hit), Parker Morris (1 hit), and Aiden Lloyd (1 hit).
NDJH golf
The Chargers traveled to Hillcrest Golf Course to play the front nine against Batesville and St. Louis. The host Bulldogs won the match with a team score on 173. St. Louis came in second with 228 and North finished third with 243.
For the Chargers, Aiden Luttel with 49 lead the team followed by Kobe Hoeing with 62, Esley Adkins with 64, Cooper Land with 68 and Kail’C Ruble with 69.
