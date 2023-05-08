Junior High Sports Briefs

GJHS golf
The Greensburg Junior High School golf team hosted Rushville Friday. Greensburg shot a 203 and Rushville shot a 236.
Harrison Yu led Greensburg with a 44. Keegan Lewis shot a 46. Payton Bright finished with 53 and Ethan Koors shot a 60.
NDJH track
Both North Decatur Junior High School track teams finished fourth in the MHC meet Saturday.
For the Chargers, Branden McBride placed first in the long jump and set a new record of 17-5. Carson Downey set a new PR in the 200 of :32.24. Evan Cherry set a new PR in the 400 of 1:08.
Harper Gunn had an amazing 1600 and set a new PR of 5:56. Jayden Lawrence also set a new PR in his 1600 of 6:47. Zeke Dillon set a new PR in his discus with a distance of 65-2. The 4x4 relay team consisting of Conner Goolsby, Deegan Orozco, Harper Gunn and Simon Barber set a new PR with a time of 4:26.
For the Lady Chargers, the 4x100 meter relay team got fourth place with a time of 1:03. The 4x400 meter relay team placed fourth in a new PR of a time of 5:19.
Sarah Moeller dominated in the hurdles taking first place with a new PR of :17.63. She also took fifth place in high jump at 4-2, third place in the 1600 with a new PR of 6:34, and was part of the 4x400 meter relay team. Mary Steir finished fifth place in the 800, posting a new PR with a time of 3:00, fifth place in the 100 with a time of :15.14 and was also part of the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Layla Fellows placed fourth in the 200 with a time of :32.16, seventh place in the 100 with a time of :15.46 and was also part of the 4x100 relay team. Ellie Metz finished third in the discus with a distance of 67-0 and was part of the 4x100 relay team.
Norah Amberger placed fifth place in the 1600, setting a new PR with a time of 6:59. Avery Weisenbach was fourth in long jump, setting a new PR distance of 12-4 and was part of the 4x100 relay team.
Sarah Ford finished seventh place in the 200 with a time of :36.18. Madison Smith was eighth in the hurdles with a time of :25.73.
SDJH softball
South Decatur’s junior high softball team traveled to rival North Decatur Friday and returned home with a 15-6 victory.
Miley Ward started and finished the game in the circle for South, allowing five hits with one strikeout.
At the plate, the Lady Cougars got the scoring started in the first inning with Taylor Somers hitting a home run.
Jocelynn Collins, Dalilah Martin, and Raegan Benge all recorded a single. Lilli Hamer had a double. Crossing home plate for the Lady Cougars were Somers (4) Collins (1) Martin (2) Hamer (2) Riley Benge (2) Raegan Benge (2) Rieanna Haley (1) and Kinsley Wewe (1).
NDJH golf
Thursday, the Chargers traveled to Brook Hill Golf Course to face Franklin County Middle School on the front nine. Franklin County won the match with a team score of 171, defeating North Decatur’s 225.
Aiden Luttel and Kobe Hoeing led the Chargers, each shooting a 52, a season low for Hoeing. Esley Adkins followed closely with 53, tying his season low. Cooper Land shot 68 rounding out the team score and Kail’C Ruble shot a 70.
NDJH baseball
North Decatur’s junior high baseball team improved to 7-1 with a win over the South Decatur Cougars.
North gave the ball to Wyatt Reisman to get the start on the mound. Reisman went two innings, allowing 0 hits, two runs, four walks, and had five strikeouts. Ethan Smith pitched the last two innings of the game, allowing two hits, one run and two walks, while striking out two.
Offensively, the Chargers were lead by Reisman going 3-for-3. The Chargers also got hits from Grayson Downey, Gage Gabbard, Cayden Smith, Dekon Ramsey, Smith, Kipton Ruf, Hudson Muckerheide, Hayden Koehne and Ashton Murray.
BMS track
The Batesville Middle School track team traveled to Connersville Saturday to participate in a 5-team invitational.
The boys team were without a couple key athletes, but still managed to come away with a few wins thanks to eighth grader Marco Garcia and seventh grader Winston Garrett. Batesville finished fifth.
The girls, on the other hand, continued their undefeated season gaining another win and coming home with the championship trophy. The Lady Bulldogs ended the day with 225 points compared to second place Connersville’s 115, St. Louis 90, Richmond 76, and Shenandoah 64.
Additionally, several meet records were broken including the 4x400 relay team of Madi Dierckman, Ava Wade, Jayla Bedel, and Maycee Holtkamp; the 4x800 relay team of Maycee Holtkamp, Caitlin Raver, Jayla Bedel, and Paige Allgeier; the high jump by Paige Allgeier; and the shot put and discus records by Ella King.
First Place
Marco Garcia (110 hurdles, 200 hurdles)
Winston Garrett (pole vault)
Mimi Smith (100, long jump)
Lily Allison (400)
Ava Wade (800, 4x400 relay)
Jayla Bedel (1600, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay)
Maggie Jelinek (200 hurdles)
Madi Dierckman (4x400 relay)
Maycee Holtkamp (4x400 relay, 4x800 relay)
Caitlin Raver (4x800 relay)
Paige Allgeier (4x800 relay, high jump)
Aaron Kirchoff, Greensburg Daily News
