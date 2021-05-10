GREENSBURG – Batesville’s junior varsity softball team stole the lead late in in an 8-7 victory Saturday over Greensburg.
The Bulldogs were down two entering the final inning, when they managed to put up four to go up 8-6. The Pirates came back and scored a run in their half and had runners at second and third when Katie Mobley slammed the door by striking out the final batter.
BHS had another great day at the plate, coach Stacey Kessens said, as the batters were aggressive and made the Greensburg fielders work. Sophie Myers, Mobley, Calli Fletcher, Kailey Weberding, Rhea Miller, Athena Mitchell, Samantha Kessens, Georgia Mertz and Emma Livers all collected hits.
Mobley struck out 10 and surrendered eight hits over the seven innings.
Batesville 23, Rushville 5
The JV Lady Bulldogs defeated Rushville 23-5 on Friday evening with an outburst of offense. Batesville was able to score in every inning, with the highlight coming in the top of the fifth as 10 Bulldogs crossed the plate thanks in part to an inside-the-park grand slam by freshman Katie Mobley.
Batesville collected 18 hits, including getting three apiece from Myers, Mobley, Weberding and Natasha Fowler. Kessens and Claire Saner each chipped in two, while Miller and Livers both had one. Weberding led Batesville with 6 RBIs.
Mobley allowed five hits and five runs over five innings, striking out six.
The JV Lady Bulldogs will next be in action Tuesday evening at home when they’ll host the East Central Trojans. First pitch will be immediately following the varsity game.
