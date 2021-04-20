BATESVILLE – Batesville's junior varsity baseball team lost another close game Monday, falling 3-2 to Franklin County.
Derric Gunter started for the Bulldogs and went four innings, allowing three hits and three runs, while and striking out six. Eli Loichinger came in relief and allowed only one hit while striking out three in three innings.
The Bulldogs outhit the Wildcats 9-4 but couldn’t capitalize with runners in scoring position. Conner Drake led in hitting going 3-3 with an RBI.
The Bulldogs drop to 2-3 on the season. They'll play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Greensburg, host Union County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Union County, and play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Franklin County.
