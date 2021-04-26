RUSHVILLE - The Rushville junior varsity softball team split wins in a doubleheader Friday against the Lady Tigers from Lawrenceburg.
The Lady Lions watched game one slip away early and couldn't recover in a 13-7 loss to Lawrenceburg despite out hitting the Lady Tigers 13-11.
Rushville’s 13 hits came from Asher, Brown, Frazier, Herbert and Kuhn, who all managed multiple hits. Asher went 4-for-4.
Kaylynn Marsh was in the pitcher's circle for Rushville. She surrendered nine runs on six hits over four innings, striking out six. Kylie Gray threw three innings in relief.
In game two, the Lady Lions' offense came alive to beat Lawrenceburg 12-9.
Marsh led Rushville with a double in the first, double in the third, single in the fifth and triple in the sixth.
Defensively, Hannah Strain continues to play solid, leading the team with 10 putouts on 10 chances Friday.
Gray led things off in the circle. She surrendered nine runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out five.
The JV squad will next be in action Tuesday at East Central.
-Information provided.
