In the spirit of the Winter Olympics, Kent Benson’s Indiana All-Americans Professional Basketball Team has officially won the Gold Medal by defeating Canada in the International Game at Grace College. While Canada has been a unified team for more five years, it was Benson’s first official game of the 2022 season with his new look team - the Indiana All-Americans.
Benson said, “Due to the icy weather, unfortunately we were unable to have a single practice together as a team prior to competing against Canada. We were actually introducing our players to each other prior to the game, which affirms our lack of team unity and the cohesion needed to win games. We were truly surprised how well we played together and pulled off the win in a close game.”
Benson knows a thing or two about winning, as he led his 1976 Indiana Hoosiers Team to an Undefeated record of 32-0 winning the NCAA Championship. Almost 45-years later, Benson’s 1976 Hoosiers are still the last NCAA Team to secure an undefeated record and win the NCAA Championship. Kent Benson’s official title with the All-Americans is Co-Owner and Chairman, while his partner Bob Petty is the other Co-Owner and President of the Team.
Petty explained, “It was an honor to be the first TBL team (The Basketball League) to win an international game against Canada. Everyone knows that the TBL is third best basketball league in the United States, only behind the NBA and NBA G-League, so it’s truly an honor to compete in an international game and give the USA the victory over Canada. We are so happy and blessed to have Evelyn Magley and David Magley leading the way in the TBL.”
David Magley, another former Mr. Indiana Basketball, contacted Benson to join forces with the nationally recognized league the TBL – The Basketball League. The TBL has 44 teams across the USA which has included three owners who were former NBA players - No. 2 NBA Pick Steve “Franchise” Francis of the Houston Rockets, Kendrick Perkins of the World Champion Boston Celtics and No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Kent Benson.
Benson said, “Our super-team was very impressive tonight.”
Taishaun Johnson (Kent State University), Isaac Edmondson (All-American Honors @ Bethel University) and our own Purdue Basketball Legend, Lewis Jackson led the way for the All-Americans.
Benson joked, “I’m still trying to figure out how we’ve given the reigns over to a former Boilermaker, but he sure proved his value tonight. All joking aside, we are honored to have a Matt Painter product in our starting line-up and as a team captain of our All-Americans team.”
Kellen Dunham of Butler University and former NBA G-League shooting guard is the other team captain.
The roster for the 2022 Indiana All-Americans includes:
- Kellen Dunham – NBA G-League / Butler University / Pendleton Heights High School
- Lewis Jackson – NBA G-League / Purdue University / Decatur, Ill.
- Troy Taylor – 2021 Champion / Evansville University / Anderson High School
- Sean Sellers – Overseas / Ball State University / 2x state champion at Greensburg High School
- Taishaun Johnson – Top 5 Scorer in 2021 / Kent State University / Pike High School
- Isaac Edmondson – All-American Honors at Bethel University / Tennessee
- Trevon Bentley – Top Defensive MVP / state champion at Saginaw High School
- Timmy Leavell – Marion High School / Record Holder at 55 points in a single game
The Indiana All-Americans will host their home opener at 3 p.m. Sunday at Blue River Valley High School against Indiana Rival - the Kokomo BobKats. The game will feature a Slam Dunk Contest, a 3-Point Contest and a post-game autograph sSession for fans to meet the players. To purchase tickets and apparel, go online @ MVPresults.com/AA. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
