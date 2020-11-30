RUSHVILLE - Led by the game-high 26 points of senior sharp-shooter Addyson Kent, visiting Jennings County picked up a 58-44 victory over Rushville on Saturday.
The Lady Lions fall to 3-2 on the season while Jennings County improves to 2-0.
Kent opened the scoring in the game with the first of four 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes. Juliann Woodard, 6-0 freshman, added a rebound bucket as Jennings County led early 5-0. A Josie Fields free throw got the Lady Lions on the board. Annika Marlow hit a 3-pointer a few possessions later to cut the lead to 7-4, but Jennings County answered with 3-pointers from Kalie Thompson and Kent to extend to a 13-4 lead.
Out of a time-out, Marlow drove to the bucket for the easy two. Jennings scored the next five, including another bomb from Kent. The Lady Lions scored the next six, two each from Emily Hadley, Briley Munchel and Jaeda Miller, but a Kent 3-pointer capped the first quarter with JC on top 21-12.
Rushville cut the deficit by five in the second quarter, out-scoring the Lady Panthers 14-9. Belle Gossett drained a 3-pointer to open the second quarter. Thompson hit a bomb to answer on the other end. Rushville then put together eight straight points. The spurt was started by a bucket from Olivia Yager and capped by a bucket on the fast break by Munchel. With 3:20 to play in the half, the JC lead was cut to 24-23. After a JC time-out, Lily Ernstes hit a pair of free throws to start a 6-0 run. Marlow’s 3-pointer ended the first half with the Lady Panthers in front 30-26.
Rushville cut the deficit to two on an early third quarter bucket by Yager. Jennings County then went on a 9-1 that was capped by another triple from Kent. Kent’s triple at the end of the third had the Lady Panthers in front 44-33 heading to the final eight minutes.
Following a bucket by Kent to open the fourth quarter, Rushville cut the deficit to nine on drives to the bucket by Lexi Morris and Yager. Woodard added a bucket in the paint for the Lady Panthers before Rushville got back-to-back buckets from Yager and Miller to cut the deficit to 48-41 with 4:08 to play.
Jennings County out-scored Rushville 10-3, including seven from the charity stripe, to close out the 58-44 victory.
Yager led the way for the Lady Lions with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Marlow finished with eight points, one rebound and three assists. Miller had six points, eight rebounds and one steal. Gossett finished with five points, one assist and one steal. Munchel added four points, two rebounds and one assist. Morris added three points and one rebound. Hadley had two points and Fields had one point and one rebound.
Rushville jumped out to a 16-5 lead after one quarter en route to the 44-38 victory.
Morris led the way for the Lady Lions with 10 points. Sophia Dora and Kylee Herbert both had seven points. Gossett had six points followed by Kiley Parsley five, Josie Ballenger four, Cassidy Tellas two and Olivia Smith two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.