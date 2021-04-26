Talladega Superspeedway since 1969 has earned the reputation for most competitive, thrilling, and certainly most dramatic racing on the planet. Sunday's annual spring GEICO 500 won on the final turn by Brad Keselowski added more credence to that well-earned motorsports legacy.
Unlike most race tracks, every driver who took the green flag at Talladega had legitimate hopes for a chance at going to victory lane. A record of 12 NASCAR drivers have claimed their first career victories on the famous 2.66-mile Alabama tri-oval.
Veteran Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski had plans to keep his No. 2 Ford Mustang GT at the head of the 200-plus mph lead pack most of the day. However, that plan went somewhat awry at the end of the first 60-lap stage when he saw teammate Joey Logano's car knocked high into the air entering turn four. Denny Hamlin hooked Logano's left side quarter panel, sending the competitive Connecticut native airborne as Ricky Stenhouse's Chevy sent the sliding Logano upside-down and barrel-rolling before righting itself.
When Logano's car bounced on its roof, the roll bar hit him in the helmet, but a disappointed Logano emerged without any in injuries saying: "I got lucky that I didn't get hit while I was in the air. It's nobody's fault...It's a product of this racing...I'm appreciative of driving a car that is this safe and what Team Penske has done for safety of these cars so that I can live to talk about it a go again."
In the melee, Keselowski's car sustained some rear fender damage. The Michigan veteran brought his Money Lion sponsored Mustang to the pits where his team Penske crew patched up the damaged right rear quarter panel without losing a lap. This critical decision would keep him in contention even though he had to start far back in the pack. Keselowski spent the last half of the 188-lap event diligently working his way back into contention as multiple leaders took brief command of the 500-mile event in front of his slightly damaged machine. With less than 10 laps remaining Keselowski had worked his way back into the top 10.
Fellow Ford driver Matt DiBenedetto had surged into the lead late in the race, hopeful of becoming the 13th first-time winner at Talladega and earning the historic 100th NASCAR victory for his fabled Wood Brothers Racing Team. With five fellow Ford Racing drivers lined up behind him, it appeared that "underdog" DiBenedetto was about to pull off another historic, first-time Talladega victory. But, the race was thrown into another dramatic Talladega overtime finish when Martin Truex blew a tire and brought out the caution flag. As the remaining cars lined up side-by-side for the thrilling two-lap shootout, it was now anyone's chance to steal a Talladega victory.
Keselowski, who had hoped to "run up front" most of the race had not even lead a lap. However, the five-time Talladega winner quickly seized the last-second opportunity to add a sixth Talladega Superspeedway victory to his NASCAR career. On the final corner, Keselowski surged to the front when race-leader DiBenedetto made the critical decision to go to the top of the race track to block the oncoming last year's Talladega winner Ryan Blaney. That mistake by DiBenedetto left the desired inside lane open.
Keselowski quickly dove to the inside and got a big push from fellow Ford driver and 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell. This crucial inside move pushed Keselowski into the lead just a few hundred yards from the checkered flag!
Ironically, Keselowski was in the lead for the first time in the entire 500 miles of exciting competition. Keselowski battled fiercely those thrilling final yards and held off a last-second charge from William Byron and McDowell to clinch his first win of 2021, the 35th of his NASCAR Cup Series career, and sixth Talladega victory, tying him with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon for second-most all-time wins at the legendary superspeedway.
As the ninth different winner of 2021, Keselowski punched his ticket into the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs. He joins his two Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney on the victory list for the 2021 NASCAR playoffs.
An elated and relieved Keselowski commented on his thoughts when DiBenedetto moved high on the final corner to block teammate Blaney: "Merry Christmas! The whole race I had a couple of opportunities to take the lead, but I just kept thinking, 'Man, just keep your car in one piece till the end.' We've been so close here...and I've been on kind of a four-year drought here, but it's nice to get number six! I would never have dreamed I'd tie Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. here! Those guys are legends. I'm really proud of my team. We had an accident there early, and they recovered and got it fixed up to where I could keep running. My crew chief, Jeremy Bullins had a lot of confidence. I told him (before making a late-race pit stop on lap 173), 'I want to come in and put on four new tires...and he said, 'Yep go ahead!' And that really helped a bunch at the end!"
William Byron wound up second, McDowell was third, followed by Kevin Harvick and a disappointed DiBenedetto in fifth. DiBenedetto, who was so close to becoming the 13th first-time winner at the famous Talladega Superspeedway, spoke ruefully of the lost victory opportunity: "Our day will come...we'll get there."
The NASCAR Cup Series now heads for Kansas Speedway for Sunday's Buschy McBusch 400.
