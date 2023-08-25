Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Decatur, southern Bartholomew, east central Martin, southern Lawrence, Jackson and Jennings Counties through 200 AM EDT... At 117 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Columbus to near Seymour to 8 miles southwest of Brownstown to 8 miles east of Shoals. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Columbus and Seymour around 125 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include North Vernon and Vernon. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 37 and 68. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for south central and southwestern Indiana. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH