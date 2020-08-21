Hello bowling fans! This is Jim Ephlin at the Rushville Bowl, where all the action is. Action will be the word for all 2-15 year old bowlers in the fall.
We are pleased to announce we have teamed up with the national Kids Bowl Free program. Any child age 2-15 can bowl 2 free games every day of the week.
Parents just have to log into the web page, www.kidsbowlfree.com and fill out necessary information to join the program.
Every Monday they will receive an email with that week’s passes for free games. The passes can be printed or even more handy just download them on your phone.
On the page you sign up on is all the information about available times, shoe rentals and special offers.
The program doesn’t forget about the rest of the family. You can purchase a family pass that allows 4 more people two free games every day. Currently, it just shows available time for September, but the program will run all of 2020. So take a moment to check out this “can’t lose” offer.
Rushville Bowl will offer a youth scratch bowling tournament Saturday at 1 p.m. The High Five Welcome Back Tournament has a low $15 entry fee for a five-game qualifier. The winner and positions will be determined by total pin fall. Check in will be available from noon to 1 p.m.
The organizational meeting for ladies bowling will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rushville Bowl. This meeting is for returning players from last year as well as any new ladies who might be interested.
Classic, Pacesetter and Industrial leagues have had their start up meetings and are getting ready to roll. It is not too late to get on a team for some winter fun. Just call me at 561-7573 or 932- 5389 to get info.
See you next week!
