Hello bowling fans! This is Jim Ephlin, at the Rushville Bowl, where all the action is. We have the information on some events that did not get completed due to COVID-19.
The Kings and Queens of the Hill tournament will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. This tournament is actually two tournaments being showcased the same day. In each tournament, the top 16 high average bowlers are invited to this annual event.
The format has all bowlers bowling 3 qualifying games trying to finish in the top half. Those eight players are put into two 4-person pods. Qualifiers #1, #3, #5 and #7 in one pod and #2, #4, #6 and #8 in the other.
They will bowl one game and lowest score in pod eliminated and then there will be 3. That will happen 2 more times and we will have a winner from each pod. Those two players will go “Across the House” to determine the winner.
Defending champions are Amanda Rouse and Tony Self.
Lightning has struck again as the 3rd perfect game of the season has been recorded. On Monday Sept. 14, Mike Lunsford started the night with a 209 game. Good for most, but 15 pins under his 224 average. Mike stepped up the pace in game #2 throwing 10 strikes in way to a 268 game. The strikes did not stop as he posted the first 10 in a row on game #3. As before, he left little doubt in the 10th frame blasting them all for 300 and 777. If you lost track, he finished the night 22 out of 24 strikes.
One would think the 777 series might hold up for the year and win High Scratch Series. Well it lasted one week as Blair Webster came in the following Monday and recorded 237, 254 and 289 for a 780 scratch series. There’s always a bigger fish. LOL
We are beginning to get youth bowling on the front burner as fall is here. The Rushville Bowl Youth leagues are planned to begin in the first week of November. More info will be coming in the future columns.
Don‘t forget all youth bowlers ages 2 – 15 can have 2 free games of bowling every day by signing up at www.KidsBowlFree.com.
