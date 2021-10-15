BATESVILLE - Two EIAC foes which split matches in the regular season met at the Batesville volleyball sectional on Thursday with Rushville facing South Dearborn. In the regular season, each team won on its home court.
At the neutral site of Batesville, the teams played a tight match with South Dearborn coming out on top in four sets 25-17, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23.
"This was not the way we wanted to end the season or to end Olivia Yager's career. Olivia is just a phenomenal volleyball player and probably one of the best to go through RCHS. She took this very young team this year under her wings and showed them what it means to work hard and to give 110 percent every day," Coach Scanlan said. "As for the future, there is a good nucleus of girls coming back next year that will now have varsity experience. This team has a lot to look forward to."
On the night for Rushville, Yager tallied 16 points, nine kills, five assists, 26 digs and one block assist. Molly Zachery finished with six points, 15 serve receptions and 26 digs. Trisha Morgan had eight points, two aces, three kills and eight assists. Lily Brown had six points, three aces, three kills, 11 serve receptions and 13 digs.
Josie Ballenger finished with 12 serve receptions and two block assists. Sophia Dora received 12 serves. Ericka Kuhn added three kills, one solo block and two block assists. Audrey Angle had four kills and one assist block.
South Dearborn faces Lawrenceburg in the sectional semifinal. The other semifinal pits Greensburg against Batesville.
North 3, Milan 0
VERSAILLES - In the Lady Chargers' 3-set victory over Milan in the first round of the IHSAA sectiona, Madelyn Bohman put the ball away with 14 kills and Caroline Stapp contributed 12 kills. Ella Kunz had four kills and Aubrey Kennelly and Madi Allen both had two kills.
Bohman served six aces., Sami Luttel had five aces. Hannah Gorrell served three aces and Caroline Kennelly added a pair of aces.
Luttel dished out 28 assists on the evening and Bohman had five assists.
Defensively, Stapp picked up 10 digs followed by Bohman nine, Aubrey Kennelly eight, and Gorrell seven.
North faces South Decatur in the 11 a.m. semifinal Saturday at South Ripley.
Oldenburg 3, JCD 1
SEYMOUR - The Lady Twisters advanced to the volleyball sectional semifinal with a 25-16, 13-25, 25-15, 25-21 victory over Jac-Cen-Del.
The Lady Twisters (18-13) face Trinity Lutheran (25-4) in the semifinal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.