In the first soccer conference game of the season, the Pirates fell to the Knights of South Dearborn 6-1.
Greensburg started the game without three senior starters who were sidelined due to injury. Despite being short-handed, the Pirates were led by senior Luke Hellmich, who filled many roles in the absence of his teammates.
Starting the game filling in on the defensive line, Helmich registered an assist in his second straight game when he perfectly placed a free kick into the box, where freshman Cy Miller was able to head it into the goal.
Miller’s second goal of the season was the only goal scored for the Pirates, as four separate players were able to register a shot on goal, unfortunately none finding the back of the net. The loss moves the Pirates to 0-2 on the season, 0-1 in conference play.
