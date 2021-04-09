AURORA - Rushville traveled to South Dearborn on Thursday and fell 15-14 on a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.
The Lions scored all their runs in the first four innings to build a 14-8, before the Knights scored five in the fifth to cut the lead to one run. After neither team scored in the sixth and Rushville left an insurance run at third in the seventh. South Dearborn plated two runs with two outs to take home the conference victory.
Adam Sizemore had a huge night to pace the Lions offensively. The junior had two doubles, a single, and a grand slam. He drove in six runs and also scored four. Fellow junior Bryce Crowder belted a three run shot as well. He drove in four and reached base four times. Harley Fuller added two doubles, two stolen bases, and a run scored. Jack Barnes reached base four times, including two singles, while scoring four runs. Bryce Berkemeier and John Alexander each added two hits and Cooper Wicker had an RBI double.
Kameron Morton, Barnes, and Wicker shared mound duties, striking out nine hitters and allowing nine hits. They walked eight. Wicker suffered the tough loss.
Rushville will return to action on Monday at home against Greensburg. This will be senior night for the two Lion seniors - Austin Howard and Camren Munchel.
-Information provided.
