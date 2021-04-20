Redd

Greensburg senior Blane Redd pitches during Monday's game against South Dearborn. 

 Andy Scheidler | Daily News

GREENSBURG – Greensburg suffered its third straight loss on the baseball diamond Monday, falling to South Dearborn 10-6. 

It's the sixth loss in the last seven games for the Pirates. 

They're now 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference. South Dearbron improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the EIAC. 

Grayson Newhart went 3-for-3, drove in two runs and scored twice. The junior had two doubles, which were the only extra-base hits for GCHS. 

Sam West went 2-for-3. Toby Brogan and Corbin Mathews each had a hit.

Blane Redd took the loss after allowing eight runs in four innings. The senior struggled with his command, walking five. 

Newhart allowed two runs in three innings in relief. 

Up next

The Pirates will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Hauser (5-3). 

