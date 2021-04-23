AURORA - Two hits was all Greensburg was able to muster Thursday against two South Dearborn pitchers, leading to a 6-2 loss on the baseball diamond. 

Corbin Mathews pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Pirates, who dropped to 3-7 overall and 1-5 in the EIAC. 

Isaac Tebbe drove in a run. 

Greensburg scored two runs in the top of the third to take a 2-1 lead, but the Knights answered with a pair in the bottom half.

South Dearborn is 7-1 overall and tied atop the conference with Lawrenceburg at 5-1.

Up next

GCHS will host Batesville at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you