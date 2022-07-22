OLDENBURG - Oldenburg Academy President Diane Laake, Principal Angie Parmer, and Athletic Director Michael Higdon announced Patrick Kolks as the new coach of the boy's baseball program. Kolks is very familiar with the OA baseball program as he was a player for Coach Behlmer from 2007-2010 and was a key part of the 2010 sectional championship team. Over the last seven seasons, Kolks has served as a varsity assistant to Coach Behlmer.
After playing for Oldenburg, Kolks continued his baseball career at Thomas More College, a NCAA Division III school located in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. While there Kolks played four years for the Saints, helped capture two conference championships and three NCAA tournament appearances. Kolks majored in accounting with a minor in business administration.
“I am very excited for this opportunity for Patrick. He has seen this program from many different angles - as a player, an assistant coach and as an athletic director. I feel that he will continue the success that Coach Behlmer has had over these years. I would like to thank Coach Behlmer for all that he has done for OA baseball. His hard work and dedication to this program is the reason for how successful it has been,” Higdon said.
"This is an unbelievable opportunity. Thank you to the OA administration for giving me this opportunity. This has been a dream of mine since I left OA after graduation. I have been able to learn from the best coach in SE Indiana in Coach Behlmer. Coach has been a fantastic mentor over these years, and I am looking forward to continuing the success of the OA baseball program that he has had over the last 22 years,” Kolks said.
Patrick Kolks is only the second head coach for the baseball program. Coach Behlmer was hired when the program started in 2001. Behlmer saw immediate success as he won sectionals in 2003 and 2005. Overall, Behlmer accumulated 226 wins and five sectional titles. He led the 2021 team to a regional finalist and a No. 1 ranking during that season. Coach Behlmer had numerous players go on and compete at the collegiate level.
Kolks currently serves as the facilities specialist for Oldenburg Academy. He and his wife, Emily, reside in Lawrenceburg.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.