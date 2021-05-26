FRANKLIN - Franklin Community High School hosted the IHSAA girls track regional on Tuesday.
Center Grove captured the regional crown with 109 points. Columbus North was a close second with 104 and Warren Central took third with 87.
Rushville's Lily Krodel took eighth place in the 300 hurdles with a time of :49.50. Krodel ran a :17.60 in the 100 hurdles.
Rushville's Cyndi Tush took 11th place in the pole vault with a height of 8-6.
Olivia Wehr represented the Lady Lions in the 3200 and finished with a time of 13:57.99.
"Each year, Krodel has shown what it takes to get to the next level. After losing a year due to the pandemic, she is where she needs to be when the next track season starts. Wehr and Tush have had their first official season under their belt. They qualified for regionals, and are itching to come back next year to compete. The girls did phenomenal this year competing and we will be busy in the offseason," Coach Augsburger said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.