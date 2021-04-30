RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions fell to visiting Pendleton Heights 5-0 in varsity tennis action. Rushville is 2-9 on the season.
Substituting into No. 2 and No. 3 singles for the evening were Nova Tackett and Mallory McDaniel, playing in their first varsity singles matches of the season. Both athletes did a tremendous job putting pressure on their opponents, but were unfortunately unable to capture any sets, according to Coach Dan Riddell.
The Lady Lions host the Rushville Invitational at 8 a.m. Saturday. The four-team event includes the Lady Lions, Morristown, Tri and Cambridge City Lincoln.
