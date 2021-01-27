COLUMBUS – The Lady Lions traveled to Columbus North for the regular season finale. A 10-0 run by Rushville late in the fourth quarter came up just short as the Lady Bull Dogs held on for the 56-51 victory.
Rushville ends the regular season at 14-8 and will face South Dearborn (3-18) in the first round of the sectional on Wednesday at Rushville. Columbus North moves to 10-4 on the season.
Columbus North held a 12-point lead at 53-41 with 3:39 to play in the fourth quarter. A Jaeda Miller 3-pointer cut the deficit to nine and her steal and bucket cut it to seven. Following a Rushville time out at the 1:28 mark, Olivia Yager scored on a lay-up and Annika Marlow connected on a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 53-51 with :42 remaining. Columbus North was able to hit 3-of-4 free throws in the final 40 seconds to seal the victory.
Both teams got off to a good start in the first quarter. Columbus North hit six 3-pointers en route to 24 points in the opening eight minutes. Alexa McKinley and Lauren Barker both hit a pair from beyond the arc.
Rushville scored 19 points in the first quarter. Yager scored nine in the first quarter and Belle Gossett added seven points. Miller added a 3-pointer in the quarter.
Columbus North outscored the Lady Lions 9-5 in the second quarter. Rushville got a 3-pointer from Marlow and a bucket by Yager. The Lady Bull Dogs countered with five from Kanon Matsuno and four from Kylah Lawson to lead 33-24 at the half.
Briley Munchel’s 3-pointer from the left corner opened the scoring in the second half. After two free throws by Columbus North, Yager hit a free throw to make it 35-28. The Lady Bull Dogs scored the next six points, but a Miller 3-pointer stopped the run. Columbus North pushed the lead to 14 points before another Miller bomb cut the deficit to 45-34 heading to the fourth quarter.
Miller started the fourth with a 3-pointer. The teams traded scoring opportunities until free throws by Columbus North’s Madison White and Barker gave the Lady Bull Dogs a 53-41 lead, setting up the late rally by the Lady Lions.
For the Lady Lions, Miller led the way with 19 points. Yager was in double figures with 16 points. Gossett added seven points followed by Marlow six and Munchel three.
McKinley led the Lady Bull Dogs with 14 points. Barker finished with 12 points.
