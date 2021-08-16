BHS volley vs Milan

Batesville opened the volleyball season with a sweep of Milan.

 Photo provided

BATESVILLE - The Batesville volleyball teams opened the 2021 season with a sweep over visiting Milan.

In the junior varsity contest, Batesville dominated the opening set 25-10 and won the second set 25-18 for the victory.

Annie Negovetich led the junior varsity team in serving, going 16-for-18 from the line. Molly Meer led the team in assists with six and Kate Martin led the team in serve/receive.

For the varsity, the Lady Bulldogs cruised to a 3-set win 25-7, 25-17 and 25-19.

Laney Walsman led the team defensively with 13 digs.

Offensively, Shelby Westerfeld had nine kills while Cayman Werner had seven. Isabelle Westerfeld served six aces and Maggie Wilson was 14-for-15 serving with four aces.

Werner and freshman Ava Powner set the Lady Bulldog offense. Werner had 15 assists and Powner had 12 assists.

