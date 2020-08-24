CONNERSVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs traveled the the 14-team Connersville Invitational on Saturday played at Willowbrook Golf Course. Batesville finished fifth overall.
Noblesville won the team title with 339 followed by Franklin county 372, Zionsville 374, Richmond 377, Batesville 380, Fishers 392, Park Tudor 396, Yorktown 397, Connersville 399, Lawrenceburg 441, Union county 458, Centerville 482, Jennings County 488 and North Decatur 533.
Batesville’s Emma Weiler cruised to the medalist title with a round of 72, nine strokes better than the next closest competitor.
Josie Meyer carded an 88 for the Lady Bulldogs followed by Rhea Miller 110, Madelyn Pohlman 110 and Tori Harpring 114.
For the Lady Chargers, Katy Kinker carded a (61-64) 125. Laronda Schwartz had (68-65) 133 followed by Kenda Sieg (67-69) 136 and Rilie Sieg (67-70) 139.
