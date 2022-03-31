Gene Cooney takes over the head softball coaching job at Batesville this season.
The Lady Bulldogs were 7-15 last season and 2-12 in the EIAC.
Coach Cooney has been pleased with the preseason workouts by the Lady Bulldogs.
“Workouts went very well, and we had a great turnout. Being a new coach coming in and hearing stories of the past years of low numbers, I was worried. But this group of young ladies have shown up and worked and competed very hard from day one and bought into what we want to accomplish as a team,” Coach Cooney said.
The Lady Bulldogs are returning three seniors, three juniors and nine sophomores.
“All of them will be key to what we are trying to build within the program and the success we can have this year and in the future. Varsity assistant coach Gunner will also be staying on staff,” Coach Cooney added.
“We have three incoming freshmen that will play JV this year who have been really working hard as well. We are also welcoming our new varsity assistant coach Clarissa May,” Coach Cooney said.
The Lady Bulldogs are working day by day to get better and compete.
“Our goals are to show up every day and compete, not just show up and work hard, but to compete. Our goal is to compete and put ourselves in a position to win every game. The way we do that is by limiting errors, both physical and mental, hitting our spots in pitching, being confident and aggressive at the plate, and minimizing runners left on base...team first,” Coach Cooney said.
The team first concept will be key for the Lady Bulldogs.
“My outlook for this team in the upcoming season is to build on the strength of each player, win and lose as a team with no excuses, and every time they run onto the field that they are confident and give it their absolute best. We want to be better than yesterday, but not as good as tomorrow, each and every day,” Coach Cooney said.
