BATESVILLE – The Lady Bulldogs return nine players with varsity experience to the fold for 2023, including four seniors.
Last season, the Lady Bulldogs finished the season 4-11. The record is a little deceiving. Batesville had four losses by a 3-2 score. Experience this season might swing those close matches the other way.
Coach Emily Helvie is happy with the work the girls put in during the off-season.
“I was very pleased with our work in the off-season. Many of the girls worked hard and I hope that it pays off for them this season,” Coach Helvie said.
Returning players for the Lady Bulldogs include Summer Ratcliffe, Cayman Werner, Laney Walsman, Belle Westerfeld, Isabelle Wonnell, Madison Wanstrath, Josie Meyer, Ella Wolters, Annie Negovetich, Molly Meer, Kate Bauer and Lucy Abplanalp.
“Summer Ratcliffe led the team in wins last season. Returning MVP is Laney Walsman. Laney is a very versatile player who could play singles or doubles for our team,” Coach Helvie added.
New to the program this year are junior Maggie Wilson and freshman Karsyn Watson, Grace Walter, Anya Richey, Ava Walsman and Adalynn Fledderman.
“We are excited for the upcoming season. We are hoping to improve our record from last year. Since we had a few close matches, we are hoping that this year a few of those go in our favor,” Coach Helvie said.
“We are more experienced than we were last year. We return four seniors: Ratcliffe, Walsman, Werner and Westerfeld. These four seniors will be pushed by some juniors and sophomores. We expect to have plenty of competition for varsity sports this season. I anticipate possibly 10 or 11 players battling for the seven varsity spots. I even expect the line-up to change some as the season progresses. We look forward to seeing what happens and how we do together as a team,” Coach Helvie added.
