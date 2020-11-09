LAWRENCEBURG – The Batesville Lady Bulldogs opened the season on the road at Lawrenceburg. Batesville suffered a 63-29 loss to the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Bulldogs got off to a slow start and fell behind 21-8 by the end of the first quarter and later 36-14 at halftime.
The second half was better for the Lady Bulldogs, but they still struggled to put the ball in the basket. After falling behind even more in the third, Batesville countered with a better fourth quarter.
Sarah Ripperger and Catherine Raab led the team in scoring with eight and seven points, respectively. Makayla Granger was next in line with six points. Bre Wells led the team in rebounding with seven boards, while Calley Kaiser and Carly Pride each had six.
Lawrenceburg won the junior varsity game 29-27.
Batesville was led by Ava Hanson and Claire Saner, both with seven points. Saner also led in rebounds with five. Madelyn Pohlman and Emma Weiler both contributed five points and led in steals with three each. Also scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Rhea Miller with two points and Billie Puente with one.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.