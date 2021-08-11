COLUMBUS - The Batesville Lady Bulldogs golf team suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Columbus East. The two teams met on Otter Creek Golf Course Monday and the Lady Olympians carded a team-total 169 to hold off Batesville, which finished with 174.
Batesville was led by Josie Meyer and Emma Weiler, each with 39.
Addyson Weiler was next for Batesville with 40.
Other scores for Batesville included Chloe Murphy and Madelyn Pohlman with 56, Tori Harpring and Rhea Miller with 61 and Taylor Blanton 71.
Columbus East was lead by Harley and Carder Gant with 41 and 40 respectively.
Batesville 170, Connersville 205
BATESVILLE - The Lady Bulldogs got back in the win column on Tuesday by defeating EIAC foe Connersville 170-205 at Hillcrest Country Club.
Emma Weiler led the Lady Bulldogs with a score of 39.
Josie Meyer shot 40.
Addyson Weiler was next for Batesville with 42.
Madelyn Pohlman carded a 49 followed by Chloe Murphy 56 and Taylor Blanton 68.
